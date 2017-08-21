git it gurl t-shirt (pre-order, ships september!)

GIT IT, GURL. Because femmes belong in tech. Because femininity is not antithetical to engineering and logic. Because version control is important even for side projects with a team of 1 (you).



We cherry-picked the softest cotton light pink t-shirts for this design because we're committed to bringing you high quality products. They won't be available in the store after the pre-order, so if you like them, fetch yourself one now!

This is a pre-order which will run until Aug 31st. Since I don't have the space to store inventory, I'll place the order once the pre-order ends and shirts should ship mid-September. Since these shirts are being made to order, I unfortunately cannot accept returns. Please double check the size chart before ordering. Fitted styles run small, so you might want to order 1 size up, but check measurements to be sure!

Available in fitted and unfitted styles, from sizes XS-XXXL!

Models: Terri Burns & Manisha Sharma

Photographer: Jackie Luo

Art Direction: Amy Wibowo