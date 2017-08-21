git it gurl t-shirt (pre-order, ships september!)
BubbleSort Zines
GIT IT, GURL. Because femmes belong in tech. Because femininity is not antithetical to engineering and logic. Because version control is important even for side projects with a team of 1 (you).
We cherry-picked the softest cotton light pink t-shirts for this design because we're committed to bringing you high quality products. They won't be available in the store after the pre-order, so if you like them, fetch yourself one now!
This is a pre-order which will run until Aug 31st. Since I don't have the space to store inventory, I'll place the order once the pre-order ends and shirts should ship mid-September. Since these shirts are being made to order, I unfortunately cannot accept returns. Please double check the size chart before ordering. Fitted styles run small, so you might want to order 1 size up, but check measurements to be sure!
Available in fitted and unfitted styles, from sizes XS-XXXL!
Models: Terri Burns & Manisha Sharma
Photographer: Jackie Luo
Art Direction: Amy Wibowo